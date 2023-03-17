Peter Obi speaks on #EndINEC , #ENDNigeria planned protest, reveals only move

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the proposed #EndINEC protest.

Obi in a post via his official Facebook handle on Friday said the “#ENDINEC”, “#ENDNigeria” Protest is not being planned by the Obidients.

“We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the Opposition.

“My position is clear: Without prejudice to constitutional dictates on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, I have publicly stated that in the matter of reclaiming our stolen mandate, we shall do so robustly, via the Courts and Due Process.

“Regardless of the misgivings many may have about our Judiciary, we must strive to build strong and resilient institutions, of which the Judiciary is one…

“I am conscious that every so often, the Judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues. The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case.

“Therefore, we are committed to pursuing Due Process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option”.

