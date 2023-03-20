Peter Obi speaks on violence during 2023 governorship election 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the pockets of violence across the country during the governorship elections which took place Saturday.

He expressed his concerns via a tweet early Sunday, noting his sadness as Nigerians lost their lives due to the elections.

Several incidents of attacks and voter suppression were reported across the country, particularly in Lagos state, where the party had established a strong support base ahead of the February 25 presidential election. (Ripples Nigeria)

