Peter Obi’s brand of politics inimical to national unity, patriotism – Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (APC Enugu East), has taken the candidate of the Labour party in the recently conducted Presidential election, Peter Obi, to the cleaners for allegedly using religious and ethnic sentiments to drive his popularity .

Nnamani in a personally signed statement in Abuja on Sunday, said in the just concluded elections, Peter Obi, deflowered the virgin innocence of political patriotism and nationalism in Nigeria.

He alleged that as a governor in Anambra State years back, Peter Obi mastered and foisted on Anambra people, what has now become his trade mark in national politics by playing the card of Catholicism to electorates.

According to him , Peter’s Religious war in garbs of Labour Party politics were nationalized and universalized for all Christian dominations amongst Nigerians home and abroad in the last elections.

He added that Peter proselytised “Do not vote for me because I am a Christian” but “the code was clear and its subliminal assimilation final”.

“For his ethnic war, he spread across Igbo domiciled areas across Nigeria, specifically markets and shopping malls.

“He picked out Christian minority areas for his campaigns in Northern and Central Nigeria. His dual opium of tribalism and religious bigotry have made National Landing to depart no more.

“He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

