Peterside slams Amaechi for criticising INEC’s handling of election 

Founder Stanbic IBTC Atedo Peterside has criticised former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi over his comment regarding the governorship and the state House of Assembly elections.

Amaechi had stated on Saturday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Rivers state were not contesting against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police.

He stated that the relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu did not exude hope in the electoral process.

Amaechi said Yakubu worked under Wike’s administration as executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) before being nominated as INEC chairman by an unnamed member of the Tinubu camp.

“Those of us that opposed the reappointment and the person who nominated him for appointment is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So, are you expecting Success?

“Here in Rivers state, Mahmood worked under Wike as executive secretary of TETfund, so what you are having in Rivers state is that APC and others are contesting elections not against PDP, against INEC, against Police,” Amaechi said.

Reacting to the video of Amaechi complaining of the election in Rivers state, Peterside wondered why Amaechi waited till the governorship and state House of Assembly elections to speak against INEC’s handling of the election, considering that a similar situation happened during the presidential election on February 25.

“But why is @ChibuikeAmaechi only complaining on 18 March? Why did he not complain on Saturday 25 Feb. 2023 when the same “forces” were used to massively alter @inecnigeria Result Sheets to transfer votes of @PeterObi to another candidate? Was it okay then to rob Peter to pay Paul?” Peterside wrote on Twitter. (Ripples Nigeria)

