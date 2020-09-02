Petrol price increase: APC heaps blames on PDP



Amidst outrage over the current increase in pump price, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has heaped the blame on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its past governments.

Part of the statement signed by the party’s acting spokesman, Yekini Nabena, read: “We call on the PDP to surprise itself and indeed Nigerians by cajoling its cronies who ran the subsidy rackets — many of them in hiding abroad — to return our stolen commonwealth in their possession.



“Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The tortuous fuel queues as a result of biting scarcities are gone. The reviewed petroleum products pricing template has resulted in a more transparent, efficient and realistic pricing system for petroleum products and also resulted in constant availability of fuel nationwide.



“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market-driven components which are supported by the citizenry.

“Commendably, the federal government is already working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service.

“Perhaps the PDP is also unaware that the current administration has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at a reasonable cost.”