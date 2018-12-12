Petrol pump price still N145 per litre– PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), says there are no plans by the federal government to increases the price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol.

PPPRA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu who said this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja stressed that the retail price of petrol still stands at N145 per litre.

The Executive Secretary while imploring Nigerians to ignore the rumours of imminent increase in pump price, advised marketers to ensure that there was no price distortion in their respective retail outlets.

Mr. Abdulkadir insisted that the agency will continue to carry out its oversight function of monitoring exercise in depots and in all filling stations across the country.

This, he said, was to ensure adherence to the regulated price and to nip in the bud other forms of sharp practices at retail outlets.

The executive secretary further warned that adequate sanctions awaited any erring filling station.

He commended the petroleum product marketers in the country for embracing dialogue with the federal government to resolve the issues arising from payment of the outstanding fuel subsidy claims.

Mr Saidu said embarking on strike was not always the best option to address any industrial dispute, irrespective of the circumstances, adding that the multiplier effects were always too much to bear.

The executive secretary appealed to the leadership of the oil marketers’ associations to cooperate with government to find a workable solution to the issues emanating from the payment of subsidy arrears.

He noted that PPPRA would continue to support, cooperate and collaborate with marketers to ensure conducive industrial climate where the best of the oil and gas sector could be showcased.

Mr Saidu also assured Nigerians of PPPRA’s total commitment to service delivery and uninterrupted petroleum product supply and distribution especially during this festive period and beyond.

He appealed to motorists and other PMS consumers to desist from panic-buying, as PPPRA was working hard with other agencies of government to ensure adequate supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

