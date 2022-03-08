Petrol scary: Kwara NLC accuses marketers of diverting 70% supply



The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC (NLC), Kwara state’s chapter has alledged that 70% of fuel supply were being diverted to black markets in the state.

To this end, the organised labour has urged the state government to set up a task force to monitor the diversion of fuel by petroleum marketers in the state.

The organised labour lamented that fuel diversion by the marketers has aggravated shortage of the commodity in the state.

It alleged that certain major marketers have chosen to divert between 60 and 70 percent of petrol to privately owned filling stations in the state because their mother companies must not know they dispense above authorized price.

The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Issa Aliyu Ore, said the unwholesome activities of the fuel dealers had led to upsurge in the number of black marketers spots within the Ilorin metropolis.

Ore alleged that while some filling stations with the commodity sell to black marketers in the dead of the night, attendants and senior workers of the affected stations have been controlling black market spots within the town at the detriment of the wellbeing of Kwarans.

He, however, called on the state government to monitor filling stations effectively through the taskforce and take statistics of petroleum supplied to the state and as well as the filling stations billed to receive them.

The NLC boss also appealed to the government to announce on radio stations quantity of fuel supplied to the state on daily basis to safeguard the diversion of the product.

Ore tasked the state government to work in concert with the relevant agencies in the downstream sub sector of the oil industry to put a stop to sale of fuel in kegs pending an end to the lingering crisis.