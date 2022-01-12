Petrol subsidy: Kwara NLC raises mobilisation commttee for planned nationwide protest



The Kwara state Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised a six-man committee to mobilise members across affiliate unions for the organized labour planned nationwide protest against removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) by the federal government.

The FG had said it would remove the fuel subsidy in 2022 following advice by the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

In its place, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said about 40 million poor Nigerians would be paid a N5,000 monthly stipend for transportation.

Although the govement is yet to announce the removal, the organized labour at it last NEC meeting had directed it branches to mobilse members for a warning protest, argueing that the govement decision will expose Nigerian workers to acute deprivation, hardship and suffering.

The nationwide mass resentment is scheduled to hold January 27, 2022.

The six- man Kwara NLC, comprises comrade Rafiu Adeniran, who is to serve as chairman; acting secretary of the state NLC, comrade Owoeye Emmanuel; state NUJ secretary, Omotayo Ayanda; Temitope Sanusi, Bola Adigun and Rasidi Maiyaki.

According to the state NLC chairman, Comrade Issa Aliyu Ore, the committee is to also reach out to civil society groups and nongovernmental organisations for massive turnout of the relevant stakeholders against the government’s plan.

A litre of petrol is currently sold between N162 and N155, depending on the fuel stations.

Ore, who constituted the committee at the state Executive Council (SEC) meeting of the NLC held Wednesday at the Labour House along Lajorin Road, GRA, Ilorin, disclosed that the protest was to also express the displeasure of the workers on the proposed hike in the electricity tariff and others.

The NLC chairman added that the constitution of the six-man committee was in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union held in Abuja recently.

Ore noted that the idea of the mass action of the organized labour was to shutdown the entire country and to intimate the government at the centre that its recent decisions were anti-masses.

On the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage in Kwara state, the NLC boss said both the government and concerned labour unions had signed an agreement on the implementation of the wage across board.

He told SEC meeting that the organized labour was awaiting the circular of the state government on the agreement, which is billed to be issued latest next week Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the state NUJ chairman, Abdullateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, urged the leadership of the organized labour to ensure that the consequential adjustment in the new minimum wage reflects the economic reality of state workforce.

Other members of NLC SEC, who spoke at the meeting, applauded the NLC leadership for its effort and called for timeliness in the issuance of the circular for the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

