PFN honours NCPC boss Pam with excellence award

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, received an Excellence in Leadership Award conferred on him by the national leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s media unit, the award was presented to him in Abuja on Friday by Rev. Stephen Dangana on behalf of PFN.

The statement indicated that the NCPC boss described PFN as “one credible and fast-growing movement in Nigeria.”

Rev. Pam thanked the PFN leadership for finding him worthy of the award, saying, “I’m deeply touched; I appreciate this more than anything. I am so touched, I feel loved.”

He congratulated the newly elected president of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, and also commended the quality leadership of the immediate past president of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude.

Earlier, Rev. Dangana said the award was in appreciation of Rev. Pam’s sacrifice and dedication to the faith, adding that PFN considered it important to “recognise individuals who have distinguished themselves and committed to the work of the PFN.”