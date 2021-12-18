PGF secretariat celebrates DG Salihu Moh Lukman at 59

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) secretariat has rolled out drums to celebrate the its leader and Director General of the forum, Salihu Moh Lukman, who has turned 59 on Saturday.

Lukman, a prolific writer, commentator and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen as one of the consciences of the party.

In a statement released Saturday in Abuja to celebrate God’s faithfulness in his life and family, signed by the Director, Planning & Strategy, Folorunso S. Aluko, said entire staff of the forum joined Lukman’s family, friends, collaborators and all progressives across Nigerian and beyond to celebrate a special occasion in the life of a man described as “a dogged and uncommon contributor to the development of policies across the APC controlled states and Nigeria as a whole.”

Aluko, asked God to bless Lukman with all the happiness and peace that he deserve.

The statement read: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Secretariat join Comrade Salihu Lukman, Director General of PGF to celebrate his 59th birthday. Along with friends, collaborators and all progressives across Nigerian, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

We appreciate your leadership style and personal commitment to the ideals of progressivism. As the Director General of PGF Secretariat, we celebrate your doggedness and uncommon contributions to the development of policies across the APC controlled States and Nigeria as a whole. We also recognize your intellectual contributions to the processes of managing our Party, the APC.

Here in the secretariat, you always put your time and energy to make staff members be at their best. The path that you have shown us, the ways that you have formed for us, and the progress you have set for us, is exceptional. We are proud of you always.

May God bless you with all the happiness and peace that you deserve.

Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday, Comrade Salihu Lukman.”

