Pharmaceutical Society assures Nigerians on safety, efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Kaduna state chapter has urged Nigerians to ensure that they take the full doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while assuring Nigerians that the vaccines are safe and effective.

Speaking to Blueprint in Kaduna on the forthcoming 2021 World Pharmacist Day scheduled for September 25th with the theme “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”, Chairman of PSN Kaduna state chapter, Pharm. Talatu Uwa Ebune, said they have lined up activities ranging from rally, lecture, and drug exhibition to make the first edition of the Day after the lockdown a success.

Speaking on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in the face of complains by Nigerians, Talatu said, “I believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines and I want to urge all Nigerians to ensure that they receive their full doses of the vaccines. Those making tales about the vaccines that they are not effective or they are a ploy to affect fertility of Nigerians it is all conspiracy theories.

“There is no nation that would develop vaccine to reduce another nation’s fertility rate. The vaccines are produced globally and tested by NAFDAC and SON before they are made available to Nigerians and they are proven to be efficacious and not harmful. I don’t think Federal Government or NAFDAC will deceive Nigerians and allow them take anything that would be harmful to them.”

Commenting on a patient of Covid-19 who reportedly died of the disease in Edo state, after taking the vaccine, the Kaduna state PSN Chairman said, “The person who was reported to have died of Covid-19, had Covid-19 before taking the vaccine. The patience had inherent sickness which caused his death not the vaccine.”

“This day is celebrated by pharmacists to promote their commitments to organize activities that promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacists in improving the health wellbeing of the people. This year’s theme is a central part of all human relationships and a fundamental element of social capital. Trust is essential to healthcare, there is association between trust in healthcare professional and health outcomes for patients.

“In Kaduna state, pharmacists play a significant role during the Covid-19 pandemic and are still doing more. We are also not left out in contributing our quotas to displace persons because of the insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state. As trusted partners, our aim is to contribute progressively to the health wellbeing of the good people of Kaduna state.

“That is why one of our sub-themes for this year public lecture is on building public trust in vaccines safety and efficacy. This, we think will help in educating the public to overcome vaccine hesitancy. We will also exhibits our trust by ensuring that our services are of the best practices as pharmacists.”

