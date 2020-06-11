Pharmaceutical stores face prosecution over price fraud – FG

The federal government has filed separate charges against some top pharmaceutical stores in Abuja over alleged pricing deceit in respect of hygiene products commonly used for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja, before whom the cases came up on Tuesday, adjourned till June 25 for the arraignment of the defendants.

The accused pharmacies and stores, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory are, H-Medix Pharmacy & Stores Ltd, Faxx Stores & Trading Ltd, Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores, and Prince Ebeano Supermarket Ltd.

Each of the four cases filed on behalf of the Federal Government by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission contained six counts. The stores were charged along with members of their top management staff.

In the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/101/2020, H-Medix was charged along with Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga. In the one marked FHC/ABJ/CR/102/2020, Faxx Stores was charged along with Adogah Ahmed.

The case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/103/2020 has Bakan Gizo Pharmacy along with Ray Opia and Lutter Irene as defendants, while another marked FHC/ABJ/CR/100/2020 has Prince Ebeano Supermarket and David Ojei as defendants. The charges signed by Chizenum Nsitem on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, were filed on May 15, 2020.

In the charges, the prosecution alleged, among others, that at various times between February and March 2020, the stores “did engage in making false, misleading and deceptive representation in relation to the price of sanitisers, hand-wash liquids and disinfectants of various existing brands on display” at their outlets.

The offence of disobedience to lawful order was said to be contrary to Section 2013 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under the same section. On Tuesday, the prosecution team led by Irukera told Justice Maha that the defendants were scheduled for arraignment.

But the arraignment could not take place because of the absence of some of the defendants, whom their lawyers said were held down in various places due to the ban on interstate travels. The judge adjourned till June 25 as she directed the defence lawyers to ensure the presence of their clients in court for arraignment.