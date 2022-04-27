Pharmacists in Ogun mourn late Alaafin of Oyo

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a bridge-builder of young and future generations.

The national chairman of the association, Adewale Oladigbolu, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Wednesday.

Oladigbolu, also a Prince from Agunloye ruling house, expressed gratitude to God for the grace and privilege given to the late traditional ruler over the countless contributions and goals achieved during his 52 years of impactful and memorable reign.

He said late Oba Adeyemi has written his name in gold as he was so passionate in promoting and preserving cultural values.

He noted that the late traditional ruler contributed his quota to the peaceful coexistence among his people and Nigeria as a whole.

Late Oba Adeyemi joined his ancestors Friday at the Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital, Ado Ekiti, at the age of 83 and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

