PHEDC’s outrageous bills attract C’River Assembly summons

The Cross River State House of Assembly CRHA, Tuesday, summoned Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) management to appear before it for explanation.

This followed outcry from members of the public against the PHEDC’s outrageous estimated electricity bills and unbearable power outages.

The attention of the lawmakers was drawn to the issue through a motion moved on the floor of the house by the member representing Boki 1 State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Itam Abang.

Abang said inexplicable bills and persistent power outage was inflicting serious economic hardship on citizens with most small and medium scale enterprises winding down

She submitted that such businesses, which mostly depend on electricity for survival were folding up thereby causing owners of such businesses and their dependants undescribable suffering.

“I am moving a motion that management of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company operating in Calabar, be summoned to appear before this honorable House for explanation.

“The electricity providers used what is called estimated bill on many of its customers, while on the other hand they collect money from others to supply pre-paid metres which is never delivered.

“Even when a community buys a transformer, PHDEC will only come with bills which, in most cases, are outrageous. I hereby move thay we should invite the management of the zonal office to tell us if this is not fraud,” Abang stated.

After her motion, the Speaker, Rt Hon Eteng Williams asked other lawmakers to comment and they took turns to narrate their experiences with the power company.

Thereafter, in line with the resolution of the House, a five-man committee was constituted to look into the matter and report back to the House after the appearance of the PHEDC management.