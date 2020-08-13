Philanthropist donates food to orphanage, task wealthy Nigerians on less-privilege

A philanthropist, Mrs Priscilla Samm Audu has called wealthy Nigerians to always give to the less privilege in the society as a way of showing gratitude to God for his blessings.

She stated this in Abuja Wednesday, when she donated food items to Hope for Survival Orphanage Maitama Extension Gishiri to mark her 50 years birthday.

“I turned 50 today to the glory of God. I promised God that when I celebrated my 40th birthday that if I turn 50 I will not gather those who can feed themselves, I would rather bring what I have to an orphanage home and share with the less privilege and God heard my prayers and granted me another ten years.

“As I turned 50 today, I remembered my vow and I have come to fulfill my vow to God that is why I came with my friends, family and church members to thank God.

“My message to the wealthy in the society is that they should at all-time remember to bring a little from so much that God has blessed with to support the less privileged because it has not been easy with them,” she said.

The administrator of the orphanage, Cephas Thaddeaus, who thanked Priscilla for remembering the less privileged, called on government give palliatives to orphanages as a way of cushioning the effect of Covid-19.

“Indeed we are so overwhelmed with her coming. Indeed this is the best to way to celebrate especially in his pandemic period things are so difficult. Her coming here today is a big blessing to us.

“The government is trying but their effort is not good enough. I think they can do better than what they are currently doing because many orphanage homes are going through lack. I am pleading with the government to please look into the plights of orphanage homes and support them.”