Philippines Foreign Mission re-appoints Nigeria’s Akpakwu as consul ad honorem

A frontline business mogul in Nigeria, His Excellency, Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu, has been re-appointed as Consul ad honorem in Lagos, Nigeria by the Philippines Republic for a fresh term of three years, with effect from February 24, 2023.

The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of Consul Akpakwu.

Conveying the renewal of the well-deserved appointment by the secretary of the department of foreign affairs, the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Abuja, extolled the sterling qualities of Consul Akpakwu and implored him to sustain the excellent work that stood “him out for this noble appointment for the mutual benefit of Nigeria and the Philippines Republic.”

The announcement was contained in an appointment letter signed by Roderico C. Atienza.

A visibly elated Akpakwu, upon receipt of the advance copy of the signed appointment paper and the forwarding letter, pledged sustained commitment to the noble path of excellence in the discharge of the duties of the office to the best of his ability in the interest of both nations.

Blueprint recalls that Consul Akpakwu was first appointed Consul Ad Honorem by the Philippines Republic in Lagos, Nigeria, in February, 2020, for an initial term of three years.

Akpakwu has since then dutifully dispensed the mandate of his appointment, thereby strengthening the bilateral relations between the Philippines Republic and Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

