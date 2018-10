FAYOSE WALKS ACROSS Ekiti STREETS TO THANK RESIDENTS FOR A SUCCESSFUL TENURE

Governor Ayo Fayose on Saturday walked the streets of Ekiti State capital, Ado Ekiti to say THANK YOU and GOODBYE to Ekiti people for supporting his tenure which has now come to an end.

Photos: Adedara Samuel

