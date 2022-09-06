Physically challenged man arrested for drug trafficking in Lagos

A 53-year-old physically challenged man, Ehiarimwiam Osaromo Emmanuel, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos for drug trafficking.

Ehiarimwiam was arrested Sunday, August 28 on his way to Italy, via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. An indigene of Orhionmwon local government area of Edo state, he was found to have concealed five thousand (5,000) tablets of Tramadol 225mg in his luggage.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a frequent traveler who often travels with lots of bags containing mainly food items, body cream, hair attachment and drinks.

The suspect was said to have presented his usual large consignment to NDLEA operatives for search but held on to some packages, which were retrieved from him and properly searched during which the drugs were discovered.

As part of ongoing efforts to demobilise and dismantle all organised criminal groups behind the production and distribution of crystal methamphetamine across the country, NDLEA operatives Monday, August 29, raided a suspected clandestine laboratory at OPIC estate, Agbara, Lagos.

Clues from the property led operatives to another in the vicinity where one Peter James was apprehended with some quantity of the substance. A follow up operation within the estate also led to the arrest of a meth dealer, Mathew Bobby Imonitie, who was caught with 4.033kilograms of the illicit substance.

