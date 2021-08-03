‘Physicsl assault’: Edo govt suspends Principal

The Edo state government has expressed concern over a disturbing viral social media video of physical abuse by students of Edo College on a some other students at the school premises in Benin City.

This was just as the government disclosed that all the students involved in the abusive behaviour have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for investigation and prosecution in accordance with the Child Rights Law.

It said the video exposed the incompetence of the management of the school authority and the delinquent behaviour of the students who carried out the abusive action.

A statement issued by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, Esq. said: “On account of the above, the Principal of Edo College, Mr. Peter Edomwonyi, has been instructed to proceed on suspension effective immediately until the investigation of the incident is concluded.

“The House Master for Akenzua Hall of Residence, Mr. Oamen Stanley, has also been suspended indefinitely, with immediate effect.

“The Edo state government is committed to maintaining a school environment that is safe for children and offers apologies to the victims of the abuse, their parents and members of the public.”