Phytomedicine necessary for management of diseases – Minister

Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi , has said that available records has shown that medicinal plants have played a key role in the World Health care with about 80% of Africans depending on phytomedicine for the management of diseases such as malaria, sickle cell anemia, diabetes etc.

He said this at the Nigerian- Chinese Herbal Medicine Awareness and Sensitization Campaign /Exhibition of Herbal Products yesterday, in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations Unit, Mr. Afonja Ajibola, the minister who was represented by his Special Assistant, Barrister Abdulhadi Abddullahi, stressed that the growth of traditional medicine has slow down due to lack of standards and poor quality control of plants which he said needs to be fully addressed in order to secure the future development and harmonization of herbal medicines.

Earlier the President, Nigerian Youth Council, Blessing Akinlosolu in his welcome address assured the country of the youths readiness with all relevant stakeholders involve in joining hands with the Federal State and Local Government to move the country forward with strong collaboration with the Chinese Government for the development of herbal medicine practice in the country.