PIA a benefit of NEITI reports – Executive Secretary

The executive secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, declared Friday that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was one of the gains of the reports of the agency between 1999 and 2004.

Orji made the declaration during a 2022 budget defence before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

He said the idea of a bill to govern and regulate the oil and gas sector in curbing the wastages and corruption that were endemic in the sector came about from NEITI reports to that effect between 1999 and 2004.

The reports, he said, exposed Nigeria as being one of the few countries rich in both oil and gas resources, but without the required revenues from them and invariably foreign and local investments for the needed sustainable development.

“It is gratifying today that the idea mooted through NEITI reports for the required laws to govern the oil and gas sector has come to fruition through the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), after many years of consideration as bill from the Sixth to the present National Assembly,” he said.