PIA: CAC completes incorporation of National Petroleum Company Limited

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has completed the Incorporation of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited in accordance with provisions of the provisions of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on 16th August, 2021.

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar at the Quarterly meeting of Heads of Agencies in the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment stated that the registration was completed same day after fulfilling all requirements set for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited.

The RG while updating the gathering on the digitization of the Trademark and Patent Registry which was being pursued by the CAC in a bid to ensure synergy and eliminate amongst others possible conflicts said the project was awaiting clearance from NITDA which was studying the statement of requirement submitted to it.

On the free federal government sponsored 250,000 Business names registration, the Registrar General said despite suffering a delay from one of the selected Aggregators, the Commission had less than 3,000 applications to wind up the project and therefore gave a commitment to ensure completion by first week of October, 2021.

Declaring open the meeting earlier, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo said the event was being held quarterly to asses amongst others the journey so far, challenges and way forward for the agencies under the ministries purview.

In her remark, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, gave an update on the implementation of the Covid-19 Survival Fund which she described as tough and challenging experience.