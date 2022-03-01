PIA: FG reassures investors of safety of investments

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has insisted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is an assurance by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is a commitment to multinational oil companies and global oil industry investment community of adequate protection for their business interest in the country.

In his keynote address at the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), of the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2022) Tuesday in Abuja, Sylva, noted that with the PIA, Nigeria’s energy industry was no longer rudderless.

According to him, the PIA makes Nigeria competitive relative to other oil and gas producing countries, especially among its African peers.

“Before this landmark Act, Nigeria’s petroleum industry was governed by the Petroleum Act of 1969 and other obsolete legislations,” Sylva said.

The former Bayelsa governor explained that the absence of a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the industry contributed to the huge loss Nigeria of over $50 billion investments into the sector.

He said: “While the country was waiting for the PIA, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry lost about $50 billion worth of investments. In fact, between 2015 and 2019, KPMG states that “only 4 percent of the $70 billion investment inflows into Africa’s oil and gas industry came to Nigeria even though the country is the continent’s biggest producer and the largest reserves.”

He therefore appealed to all stakeholders to collaborate to make the a success.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is crucial for all stakeholders as well as all arms of government to embrace the common desire to make the PIA and its intended brief of sanitising the oil industry a reality,” he said.