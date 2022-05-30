Pick acceptable running mate, PDP BOT chair urges Atiku 

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has advised the presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, to pick an acceptable and reliable running mate that will aid his victory in the forthcoming election.

A statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Keffi LGA on Monday, he said Atiku’s victory has opened the opportunity for all Nigerians to make a good choice during the general elections scheduled to hold in 2023.

He described Atiku as a committed patriot and a detribalised Nigeria with a mission and vision on how to build a better Nigeria for the benefit of all and sundry.

The BOT chairman congratulated Atiku and advised the teaming supporters of the PDP candidate to team up as one family and build a strong and united party with a good electoral chances that would pave ways for the party to clinch power at all levels of government in order to serve Nigeria better.

