PICTT, NASENI driving Nigeria into an industrialised society

The federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari is driving an agenda to lead Nigeria into the league of industrialized societies through massive investment in indigenous technology, technology transfer and innovations.

This quest was accentuated by a recent collaboration with the Czech Republic as both countries have launched a call for Public Proposals on Delta-2 Programme worth $16.2 million co-funding Research and Development (R&D) project.

PICTT in the forefront

At the forefront of this agenda is the Presidential Implementation Committee on Czech Republic-Nigeria Technology Transfer (PICTT), co-chaired by the duo of Dr. Mohammed Dahiru and Prof. Mohammed Haruna, who is the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). Prof Haruna has piloted the nation’s industrialization efforts with uncommon zeal and consistency. He has often stressed the need to develop local capacity and capability for innovations leading to a manufacturing economy in Nigeria.

The Delta-2 Programme is the cooperation model of the Technology Agency of Czech Republic TA CR, running for the period from 2020-2025, through which TA CR sponsors applied research and innovation of manufacturing companies and innovative institutions. Nigeria had just become a new beneficiary of the programme.

Strengthening bilateral ties

This project is the latest in the quest to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in the area of technology transfer in line with the economic diversification priority of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the NASENI boss, “Nigeria and Czech Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014, in Prague by NASENI and TA CR on some critical areas of technology transfer and innovations which had resulted in the Co-Funding of Czech-Nigeria Bilateral R&D Project on Delta-2 Programme.

“The priority areas of the MoU include Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research, agricultural and Food Technology, Mining Industrial Development among others and the Presidential Implementation Committee (PICTT) on Technology Transfer/Information Exchange between Nigeria and Czech Republic has become the veritable platform to push this initiative.

The propelling force

It is instructive to note that the PICTT, which was inaugurated by President Buhari in November 2020, is the propelling force that gives this project the structure upon which it can thrive and pursue determined objectives.

Prof. Haruna, during the formal launch of the call for proposals on Delta-2 Programme recently in Abuja, said that the PICTT would be sourcing technologies from the Czech Republic’s manufacturing companies; tertiary; research; and development institutions. He broke down the $16.2 million saying that the sum of CZK 250 million (250 million Czech Koruna, approximately US$10.5 million) has been allocated as research fund by the government of the Czech Republic, through the TA CR and will be supplemented by NASENI on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the sum of 2,000,000,000 or US5.7 million.

Bridging the technology gap

“Technology acquisition and domestication through this collaboration will help in bridging the technology gap between Nigeria and the advanced countries of the West and to facilitate Nigeria’s transition to a manufacturing economy. Indeed, deployment of technology is crucial to mitigate our socio-economic and security challenges.

“The Delta-2 Programme is uniquely designed to catalyze technology transfer and mobilize positive interventions and investments among private sectors and relevant stakeholders in Nigeria and Czech Republic for technology advancement. The project seeks to mobilize investments to help developing countries like Nigeria meet their needs for environmentally sound technology”, he explained.

The NASENI boss has maintained that the output of the collaborative projects are expected to yield patents, pilot plants, development of proven technologies, industrial designs, prototypes, functional samples, software, certified methodologies, processes and specialized maps, databases, commercialization among others.

Chairman of Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer/Information Exchange between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Czech Republic, Dr. Muhammed Dahiru said the Launch of Call for Public Proposals which is simultaneously being hosted by the TA CR and at least eight (8) other participating countries, is the first part of the project procedure/schedule on TA CR Delta-2 programme for Bilateral cooperation in Applied Research and Technology Transfer for Agriculture, Mining and General Manufacturing.

Research And Development (R&D) Proposals

“Research And Development (R&D) Proposals are now invited from Nigeria academic community, research and development institutions, as well as private companies or entrepreneurs and independent researchers on the three priority areas of Agriculture and Food Technology; Mining and Industrial Development; and General Manufacturing for SMEs Development”, he said.

Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria, Zdenek Krejci, who was represented by Beata Matusikova of the Economic and Commercial Affairs, during the call for proposal, lauded the project, stressing that it will strengthen the ties between both countries for mutual benefits.

The only purpose-built agency

NASENI has distinguished itself as an agency of the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation and is the only purpose-built agency established to carry out research and reverse engineering to foster the proliferation of technologies and ultimately modernize the Nigerian economy.

Since he emerged the CEO of NASENI in 2012, Prof. Haruna has engaged in different innovative activities ranging from research, design and manufacturing of machine components and spare parts targeted at transforming the socio-economic landscape of the country. He has promoted the utilization of technical knowledge and Advanced Manufacturing Technology (ATM) during the years under review.

Manufacture of local technologies

Accordingly, NASENI has helped the country in developing and manufacturing of local technologies and engineering equipment for the operations of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and also provision of spare parts to big corporations in various sectors of the economy.

It has made a wide range of achievements. At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, NASENI designed and manufactured the NASENI COVID-19 Disinfectants Sprayer Tunnels, which was the first and indigenous effort to fight the pandemic. This innovation was an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has helped a great deal in tackling the disease and curtailing its spread.

The agency also manufactured the NASENI Electronic Voting Solution, which is a solar powered electronic solution with cloud-based collation of election results. The Independent National Electoral Commission can benefit from this as they prepare for next year’s general elections. It is a solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges, which relies on robust hardware and software. This e-voting solution guarantees national, state and local government elections on the same day at the same time.

Smart Prepaid Energy Meter

NASENI manufactured solar panels, which they can install in offices and homes. The agency has also produced Smart Prepaid Energy Meter (SPEM) directed at solving the problem of metering in Nigeria’s power sector. The agency manufactured the first Made-in-Nigeria Propeller Turbine, Gas Turbine for Jet Engine and as well designed and manufactured Rice Multi-grain Thresher among many others.

The 2023 general election is on the front burner of national discourse and politicians are jostling for positions especially for the Presidency. However, Nigeria’s challenges in the Science Technology and Innovation (STI) sector remains the best agenda setting proposition for contenders to the office.

Enormous potential in technology could spur investment

Nigeria’s enormous potential in technology, could spur investment if properly harnessed and this has to be the focus of the next dispensation. Apart from that, the massive jobs that will be created will add value to the country’s GDP and help to reduce the current economic stress. It will also make Nigerian products competitive and bring prestige to the country within the comity of nations.

NASENI is leading the charge to overcome Nigeria’s challenge of converting research into industry and converting output into intellectual property, patents, trademarks, industrial design and knowledge at the highest level. It is also working to align projects with the needs of the country.

Executive Order No.5

President Buhari on February 2, 2018, signed into law the Executive Order No.5 aimed at engaging indigenous professionals in the execution of government jobs for improvement of indigenous skills as well as protection of indigenous firms. NASENI is already implementing this Order in collaboration with other government agencies.

As the world prepares to key into the emerging 4th Industrial revolution, NASENI is poised to chart a new way forward for Nigeria in the current drive by the administration to industrialize the country. But the agency needs massive investment to boost its research and development findings and convert them into finished products and services. Increasing its budget and helping in sourcing extra-budgetary funds for the agency will go a long way in positioning it to realize its objectives.

Need to spur NASENI

It therefore behooves the incoming administration to direct policies and programmes that will spur NASENI to push Nigeria into the global map of industrialized nations.

Segun Ayeoyenikan is the Deputy Director, Information, National Agency for Science & Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). He writes from the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

