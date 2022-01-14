Picture: Police arrest housewife for attempting to sell another’s son

A housewife identified as Aisha Ibrahim has been arrested by the Zamfara state police command for planning to sell her co-wife’s son in Gusau, the state capital.

She was arrested with the two-year-old baby boy who she was planning to sell off at Gusau.

Aisha was among the suspects paraded by Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Ayuba Elkana, at a press briefing on Thursday.

She was paraded alongside the two-year-old boy

While confessing to the crime, Aisha said the child she wanted to sell is the son of her co-wife.

She added that she wanted to sell off the boy in retaliation for alleged theft, and sale of her own son by the co-wife.

Elkana said the suspect will be handed over to relevant authorities after investigation for further action.