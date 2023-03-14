Picture: Sanwo-Olu visits Bishop Oyedepo

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited the General Overseer (GO) of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Monday.

This was disclosed in a post shared on Sanwo-Olu’s verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Yesterday, was indeed a memorable day as I met with a man after God’s own heart, a man who has dedicated his life to the service of God and mankind, Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state.”

