Pictures: 104 ISWAP terrorists, families surrender in Borno

The Nigerian Army has announced that 104 terrorist believed to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families have surrendered to the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Damboa, Borno state.

This was made known in a statement by the Nigerian army, via its official Facebook handle.

The statement read, “ISWAP fighters and their families numbering 104 comprising 22 males, 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State on Saturday 5 February 2022.”









