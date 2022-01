Four persons have lost their lives in a motor accident along Lagos-Ibadan express way in the Fadiwo area of Ogun state, on Tuesday.

The accident which involved a Mazda bus and a Petrol tanker also led to 12 other people injured in the process.

While they are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in the area, the Federal road safety, Ogun state command has attributed over speeding as the cause of the accident.