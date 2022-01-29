Pictures: 6 months after, suspended Police cop, Abba Kyari, shows up in public

Abba Kyari, former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Saturday appeared in public six months after he was suspended following allegation of receiving bribe from a Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi.

Kyari was among the guests who graced the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, son of incumbent Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Shortly after, Kyari shared the pictures from the event on his Facebook Page.

On his Facebook page, the erstwhile super cop wrote, “Today At the wedding of our younger brother Maina Alkali in Maiduguri my home town.

“May GOD bless their union with Happiness, Prosperity and Beautiful children, Ameen Ameen.”

The pictures, he shared showed where he shook hands with immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu and Business man Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, among others.

There were also top Nigerian political and business men who attended the event.











