Pictures: After victorious FCT outing, Naija Ratels brace up for Federation Cup, NWFL Super Six battle 

After emerging victorious in the just concluded FCT FA Cup, Champions Naija Ratels have expressed their readiness to intensify preparations ahead of National Federation Cup and remaining part of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) 2022/23 football season.

Naija Ratels, towering Abuja-based women football club thrashed lowly Paul E side 6-0 last weekend at Area 3 playground during the FA Cup final encounter.

In that encounter, injury returnee Nwachukwu Adanna who put up player of the match performance, netted four goals, while Folounsho Amina and Animashaun Aisha completed the rout.

Thereafter, Naija Ratels head coach Bankole Olowookere commended his lads for putting on good show.

He said the high scoreline in the FA Cup final showed his team are more prepared than ever to play in the Federation Cup when it starts in May.

He said, “We missed the absence of Nwachukwu Adanna when she was injured and now that she announced her return with four goals. It is a good news and booster for our quest in playing in the Super Six of the NWFL and final of the 2023 Federation Cup.

“This time, unlike last season when we were booted out by Nasarawa Amazons, we are more focused on the FA Cup title.”

On his part, Naija Ratels proprietor Barr Paul Edeh heaped praises on the girls adding, “I’m very happy that we won, the girls gave their very best which is a clear testament of how ready they are when the season resumes.

“The match comes as an assessment before the rigorous NWPL games that lies ahead of us, we will shape up and ensure we get better by the day.”

