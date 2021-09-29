Pictures: AGF, Malami, receives two commendation, awards in one day

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Tuesday, received two commendation and awards from two groups in one day.

While the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umaru Jibrilu Gwandu, received the one of Karnati Global Resource, the Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crime and Compliance, office of the AGF, Barr. Abiodun Aikomo, received that of Oduduwa Youth Worldwide award including a conferment of the “OMOLUABI” of Oduduwa Youth worldwide title.

This was made known by Dr. Gwandu in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday September 28, 2021.

Karnati, an NGO who described Malami as the “Golden Symbol of Nigerian Youths” also lauded him for exhibiting charismatic leadership qualities that culminated into monumental contribution to the dispensation of justice system in Nigeria.

According to the organisation’s Managing Director, Abubakar M.K Malami, hardwork, honesty and enthusiasm endeared them to AGF.

He said, “Malami Abubakar deserved this honour for his doggedness in the fight against corruption, stance in the repatriation of the Nigerian wealth stashed abroad and for supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buharii.

“The entire Nigerian Youth are also not unaware of your immense, notable and laudable contribution to economic growth, political stability and support for the survival of democracy in Nigeria. Nigerians at large will surely continue to be proud of you.”

In a related developments, Malami was equally honoured for his unbiased patriotic service to his fatherland.

Malami was conferred with the award and decorated for same by the Oduduwa Development Initiatives on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at a function held in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the National President of the Group, Mr. Akinyele Olasumbo, described Malami as a patriotic and selfless Nigerian who ensures that constitutional democracy and justice were served without fair or favour.

He said Malami’s contribution in the fight against corruption yielded positive results, adding that the Minister has also uplifted people via his philanthropic work.

Olasumbo applauded Malami for leading sound and intelligent Nigerian justice sector that move to the nation forward which inbhis words are outstandingly remarkable and worthy of emulation.

Responding, Malami who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crime and Compliance, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Barr. Abiodum Aikomo.

He enumerated the crucial roles and importance of Civil Society Organisation in achieving sustainable development and ensuring grassroots development in the society.

Responding, Malami thanked the organisation for the gesture and promised not to relent in the discharge of his constitutional mandate.

Malami who was represented by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, at the occasion urged the organisation to keep up its good work especially in mobilising the youth on the importance of being law-abiding, shunning violence and inculcate moral rectitude that champion the fight against corruption in all ramifications.



