Pictures: Alhanislam becomes AS Roma Football Acadamy brand ambassador

Celebrity Influencer and spoken word artists ‘Alhanislam’ has just been signed on as a brand ambassador for the African branch (based in Abuja) of the renowned global football academy – AS Roma international Academy – an offshoot of the AS Roma Football club.

This was contained in a statement that was signed by Maryam Bukar Hassan and was made available to Blueprint in Abuja on Wednesday.

AS Roma International Academy is recognised throughout the world for the quality of its youth team.

The academy programme stands for AS Roma’s dedication to training young players in sports and education, transmitting the club’s work philosophy and values to the rest of the world.

It is a high performance, all-year-round football academy, dedicated to all boys and girls aged between 3 and 17.

Alhanislam who is one of Nigeria’s leading young poets was also recently honoured with an award at the Ooni of Ife’s Royal African Awards.

By the signing on ceremony she will serve as the face and voice of the academy. A football enthusiast and player herself, Alhanislam will throw her weight behind the academy’s recruitment drive amongst other things.

The partnership is also in sync with Alhanislam’s core focus on youth empowerment and development.







