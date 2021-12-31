Pictures: Amidst numerous philanthropic efforts, NVBF President, Nimrod, donates 300 balls to 6 geo-political zones

In a bid to develop the game of volleyball in the 36 states of the Federation, the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, has donated 300 balls to the Zonal Representatives of the six geo-political zones.

Nimrod made the presentation of 50 balls each to the six NVBF Zonal Representatives at the recently concluded 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

The Nigeria Volleyball supremo in the country told newsmen that the donation will solve the issue of scarcity of balls in the local government areas of each state in Nigeria.

Nimrod commended board members of the NVBF for contributing their quota to the development of volleyball at the state and national levels.

He said, “I am donating 50 balls each to the six Zonal Representatives on the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation in order to develop the game at the various states. The various board members have keyed into the vision of this current board which is to make volleyball the envy of other sports.

“The balls donated will go a long way in solving the issues of scarcity of balls in some states. The Zonal Representatives know the areas where the balls areclacking in their geo-political zones.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for contributing their own quota in the development of the game and in 2022, Nigeria will witness a new dawn in volleyball especially Park Volleyball.”





