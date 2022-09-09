Pictures: Amidst PDP crisis, Sultan of Sokoto visits Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has received the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The former presidential aspirant has been in a loggerhead with the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar shortly after the party’s presidential primary.

The Sokoto monarch was in Port Harcourt to declare open the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria’s 37th Annual National Conference.

The details of their meeting is yet unknown as it may not be connected to the lingering crisis within the PDP.

The Sultan of Sokoto is the leader of the Nigerian Muslim community.

