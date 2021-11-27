Pictures: Anguish as Military buries late Army General, 7 others killed by terrorists

Tears flowed freely on Friday, day late Brigadier General Dzarma Zurkusu, and seven other Nigerian military personnel who were killed by Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, were buried at the military cemetery in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Their names were given thus: Major Luka Barde 47, Lt. Usman Abubakar Usman 29, Private Salihu Mohammed 23, Private Danyaro Umar 28, Simon Solomon 23; Abubakar Yusuf 25 and Private Oladejo Victor.

Zurkusu and others were said to have been ambushed and killed by ISWAP in Askira Uba in Borno state.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the burial.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who served as the Chief mourner had declared a three-day mourning across the state.



















