Pictures: Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state inside old Cathedral

The remains of late Archbishop Desmond Tutu has arrived at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town where it will lie in state for two days.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa died on Sunday December 26, 2021, aged 90.

His remains will be laid to rest on January 1, 2022 after the lying-in-state period, allowing mourners to file past his body and say their final goodbyes.

Priests burnt incense as Tutu’s simple wooden coffin was carried into the cathedral. Tutu’s widow Leah walked slowly behind as the coffin entered his former parish.





