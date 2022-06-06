[Pictures] Beach Volleyball: Nigeria, Benin Rep qualify for African Youth Games

Nigeria and Benin Republic beach volleyball teams have qualified for the 2022 African Youth Games on Sunday.

Nigeria beat Niger Republic 2-0 (21-13, 22-20) in the boy’s match to complete their unbeaten run at the just concluded 2022 Zone III African Youth Games Qualification Beach Volleyball held at Mobee Palace, Badagry, Lagos state.

In the girl’s category, Nigeria beat Benin Republic twice 2-0 (21-14, 21-11) and 2-0 (21-8, 21-8) to garner 8 points and make it to the African Youth Games.

Nigeria boy’s team finished top with 12 points followed by Benin Republic in second with 9 points. Niger Republic placed third with 6 points while Ivory Coast occupied fourth position with 3 points.

The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone III, Engineer Musa Nimrod, commended the participating teams for making qualification a success.

He hailed the Mobee of Badagry for providing the beach volleyball facilities and crowd support during the qualifiers.

Nimrod who is the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation said, “The 2022 Zone III African Youth Games Qualification Beach Volleyball was successful and I want to thank the Mobee of Badagry for providing the facilities and the people of Badagry are great; CAVB Zone III executives want to thank the countries that participated.

“It is not a surprise that Nigeria qualified for the African Youth Games and we will put in a lot of effort because the games proper is not easy. The coaches have seen the weaknesses of the players; the Federation will begin the Beach Tour in July and it will strengthen the players. .

“Benin, Nigeria and Niger Republic are good in Beach Volleyball as far as i am concerned; I want to thank Ivory Coast for making it to the qualifiers. it is a great experience and i am optimistic the qualifiers will make Ivory Coast take beach volleyball serious”.

