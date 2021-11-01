Pictures: FG reassures youth inclusiveness, support as first NYC kicks off

It was a sight to behold amidst the gathering of youths from various states of Nigeria inside the magnificent velodrome of the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja as the first ever National Youth Conference (NYC) kicked off.

President Muhammadu Buhari who declared the epoch-making event open said his administration has designed and delivered innovative means of empowering Nigerian youths.

Represented by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the President said he would not relent in creating more enabling environment for youths to succeed.

While acknowledging the efforts of young Nigerians both domestically and abroad, President Buhari urged the youth to remain focused in the pursuit of their dreams at all times.

Earlier, Minister of Youth and Sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, said November 1 is a day set aside by the African Union Commission and dedicated by the federal government to celebrate Nigerian youth.

“The significance of November 1 for the average youth and the activities around this day accentuates the youth agenda and concentrates our minds and commitment to do something and do more for our youth.

“It is also a good opportunity to deepen youth engagements, conversations and collaborations. But beyond all of these to begin to ACT timeously in addressing the needs of our youth,” he said.

The Minister revealed that already the Youth and Sports Ministry has designed programmes aimed at creating viable opportunities for youth.

His words, “The Ministry’s programmes are focused on providing opportunities for our youth in training , digital skills, Entrepreneurship , soft skills, internships and access to credit and finance among others.

“The DEEL programme helps to fill the knowledge and skills gap in the Nigerian youth. Our DEEL Initiative focuses on – Digital Literacy and Skills Acquisition, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership. We focus more on training into enterprise. We have trained close to 198,000 youth in the past two years.

“The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) scheme provides access to funds much needed by MSMEs and thousands of our youth are benefiting. So far over 6,000 youth from across the country have benefited and we have solid data to back this up. Another 10,000 have been shortlisted for training before benefiting. The process goes on.”

The ongoing conference featuring plenary and other sessions will end on Wednesday November 3, 2021.




















