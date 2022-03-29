Pictures: Buratai bags Authentic man of the year award, doles out scholarship to Northeast students

NIgeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd), has said that he was delighted to receive the Authentic Man of The Year Award.

The Nigerian Envoy spoke inside Tukur-Tukur Farms, along Abuja-Keffi highway on Monday, after he was presented the prestigious award.

The former Chief of Army Staff thanked the management for finding him worthy of the award.

Earlier before presenting the award, Consulting Editor of Authentic News Daily, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, said the award was for 2020 edition.

“This award was presented to others early last year, then you were still the Chief of Army Staff. You emerged our Man of The Year following innovations that brought in positive results in the Nigerian Army.

“One that stands out is the establishment of the female corps, which saw to the ending of the then frequent kidnappings along the Kaduna-Abuja highway,” he said.

At the same meeting, top management of Nagarta Radio Kaduna also visited and presented awards to Buratai.

Led by the General Manager, Alhaji Nasiru Yakubu Birnin Yero, the Nagarta team said Buratai was the first to be ever presented with one of the awards, while the other presented, was given following his philantrophic activities.

At the same occasion, the National Association of North East Students (NANES), presented a letter to Ambassador Buratai, naming him their grand patron.

Leader of the large delegation, Comrade Wali Usman, said since the demise of their last grand patron, late Lamido of Adamawa, they have found only Buratai worthy of taking over the fatherly role.

In his response, Buratai thanked them and announced that he would be giving scholarship to some of their members.

On their request for him to call on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to dialogue on ending the ongoing strike, he promised to pass their message across, while tasking the students to be patriotic.

Some of the dignitaries that were present during the visits, were Ambassador Mukhtar Daura and Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun (rtd).