Pictures: Canice, Khadijat win U18 Adenikan Emmanuel national tennis tourney

Upcoming player Abua Canice at the weekend defeated Abdulsalam Mohammed 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to clinch gold medal at the just concluded maiden U18 Adenikan Emmanuel memorial National Junior Tennis Championship.

The Championship which held at the Tennis court package B of Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja also saw a 12-year-old Khadijat Mohammed defeat a 17-year-old Blessing Otu with a 6-4, 6-3 straight sets win in the female category.

Speaking shortly after emerging overall winners, both Canice and Khadijat vowed to keep improving till they reach stardom.

Khadijat particularly said, “My ultimate goal is to play at the grand slam stage like other global female icons.”

Chairman, Niger State Tennis Association, Mr. Ahmed Adamu, while speaking at the event organised by Nelkan Sports Foundation in conjunction with the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), called on young and talented Tennis players to aspire to write their names in the sport sands of time.

Also speaking, an international badged umpire and the lead organiser Emeka Achisiogwu said the tennis competition was put together in memory of a tennis icon late Adenikan Emmanuel who passed on in January 29, 2021.

According to Achisiogwu, “Adenikan was involved in various aspects of tennis display, from being a Junior player to becoming a coach, then an umpire. He officiated some International matches. He did a lot as long as tennis is concerned.

“Nelkan Sports Foundation which is a foundation instituted in his memory aims to organise the Championship annually and in different cities in Nigeria.

“They are already so many states that are in contact with us. We are giving out playing equipment to players as a way to encourage them to continuously playing tennis.”

The week-long U18 National Championship featured over 80 upcoming players across the country.