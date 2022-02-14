Pictures: Chidinma Ojukwu’s trial resumes at Lagos court

Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Monday, resumed trial at the Lagos High Court.
The 300-level mass communication student of University of Lagos was seen in handcuffs on the premises of the court.
Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Monday, resumed trial at the Lagos High Court.
The 300-level mass communication student of University of Lagos was seen in handcuffs on the premises of the court.
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited | About Us | Online team | Contact us | Our mission | Advert rate | Editorial Board