Pictures: Commuters confused, frustrated as fuel scarcity worsens in Abuja

Commuters around the federal government secretariat, were, Monday, left stranded as fuel scarcity bites harder.

The situation which has grown from bad to worse has dumped transport system especially in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

At the popular Federal Secretariat located around the Business District, Blueprint observed how many civil servants and other workers who stood for hours after work were left stranded with few vehicles appearing to load passengers.

Some of them who spoke to Blueprint lamented that the fuel situation has doubled the cost of transportation.

One of them who simply identified himself as John said, “I’m very tired right now. I have been standing here waiting for vehicle go to Nyanya for over two hours.

“The few that had come to carry passengers are changing exorbitant amount. Before with N150 you will easily head to Nyanya, but now, they charge up to N300.”

The situation is different in various parts of the capital city since last week.










