Omoyele Sowore was on Tuesday accompanied by herbalist to the court in Abuja.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and the convener of #RevolutionNow is facing trial at the Magistrate court Wuse, zone 2, Abuja.

He is standing trial over #RevolutionNow cross over protest held on the January 1, 2021.

The herbalist who posed as his bodyguard dressed in red and black cloth of a typical African herbalist drew the attention of passersby and people in and around the court area.