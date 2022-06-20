Pictures: Court resumes trial of Osinachi’s ‘killer’ husband

Peter, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, on Monday resumed trial at the Abuja High Court.

He is facing 23-count charge of the domestic violence and homicide which he already pleaded not guilty.

Family members of Osinachi also were in court for the trial.

Before on Monday, the trial judge, Justice N.K Nwosu-Iheme, had fixed 16 and 17 June, 2022 for the accelerated hearing on the charges but he was absent on the fixed dates and the case was adjourned to 20 and 21 of June, 2022.

