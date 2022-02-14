Pictures: CSO fetes orphanage, community on Valentine’s Day

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), SamZuga Global Women Vanguard, Monday, stormed Apo community and UDV orphanage home in commemoration of the 2022 Valentine’s Day.

As part of activities lined up, the CSO carried out some community services via general cleaning of some dirty sites around fish market, and Police station in Apo area.

After the exercise, the group proceeded to the UDV Orphanage where they presented some foods and other gifts items to the home.

Speaking after the presentation, the President of the group, Hon. Juliet Nwoke, said children, especially those in the orphanage need more love at all times.

Nwoke noted that the environment also deserved to be cleaned more often to forestall disease outbreak, saying government alone cannot rid the environment of dirts.

She said, “Children in the orphanage should be taken care of just like we do in our homes.

“So, in the spirit of Valentine Day, we decided to extend our love to these children by bringing foods and other gifts to them.

“Not only that, we have earlier carried out a community service via cleaning of some areas within Apo as part of our efforts to rid the community of dirts.”

Responding on behalf of the orphanages, Mr Eze Sunday, thanked the group for the gesture, saying the home has been operating for seven years but presently has 15 children it is catering for.

“Getting some of the children educated, power outage, feeding among other things have been a very big challenge, but the Founder of the orphanage home have quite lived up to expectations,” he added.

Also speaking, the Director of Media and Publicity, Amy George, said; “I’m excited that my group is making a difference in a society where people worship money and comfort.

“In her own remarks, the Project Director, Ambassador Irene Nwabara, said every little thing in the society matters, urging spirited individual to take a cue from what the group has done.





