Pictures: Dare hosts APC leaders to Iftar, peeaches peace

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, recently hosted the Muslim community and leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Oyo state chapter to a break of Ramadan fast at his Ibadan home.

Dare who strongly believes in religious tolerance, identified with Muslim faithful as they carry out their Islamic obligations in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister used the opportunity to appeal to party members in the state to put to good use the lessons, teachings and sacrifices of the holy month to remain peaceful, devoted and law-abiding party members.

He also urged the APC Leaders in the state to use the Ramadan period to resolve the crisis rocking the party in the state, and pray fervently for the state and nation at large.

According to him, “This is a historic night. It is a reminder that we are a nation founded on religious liberty, where people seeking opportunity and a better life can find it, regardless of their faith. It also demonstrates that Muslim-Nigerians are a vital part of Nigeria. It’s important to take a moment to recognize how historic this iftar is. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to members of our party in Oyo state to come together and let’s reconcile our differences in the spirit of Ramadan. We should not forget to offer special prayers for the peace, security and prosperity of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”

Chief Sunday Dare as a Minister, has played no small role in the success recorded in infrastructure, under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Already, the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, Surulere National Stadium Lagos, Daura Township Stadium Katsina are wearing new looks while the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Ibadan that had been abandoned and neglected for about 19 years is now receiving attention.

Apart from various federal projects that Dare facilitated in Oyo state, it could be recalled that the youth in Oyo state have benefited in Work Experience Programmes (WEP), digital trainings, and stipends given to the less privileged in the state.

