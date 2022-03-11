Pictures: Dignitaries converge as new Olubadan receives staff of office, begin reign

Following the death of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, dignitaries on Friday, gathered at Mapo hall in Ibadan for the official installation of the new paramount ruler of Ibadan land, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli.

The new Olubadan, adorned with a white crown and wine traditional attire popularly known as ‘Aso Oke’, ascended the throne in grand style to usher in a new dispensation in the ancient city.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, presented the staff of office to the new Oba, now Okumade II, in the presence of prominent traditional and religious leaders from various parts of the country, as well as hundreds of residents of the state.

Some of the prominent traditional rulers physically present at the coronation were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Aare Gani Adam’s, among others.

Oba Balogun ascended the throne to succeed the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, whose reign lasted almost six years.

The late monarch who was crowned on March 4, 2016, joined his ancestors two months ago at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. He was aged 93 years old.

Following his departure, Oba Balogun emerged as the next Olubadan, but not after a controversy over who would succeed Oba Adetunji.

But the controversy was finally put to rest last month after Governor Makinde named Oba Balogun as the next paramount ruler of Ibadan land, following a recommendation by the Olubadan-in-Council.