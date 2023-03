Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has bagged a Master’s degree from World famous University, Oxford, England, in the United Kingdom.

While sharing the pictures she took with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola; including her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, at the graduation ceremony, she said, “I’m a Third Degree HOTTER! Oxford University MSc done!!! #CuppyOnAMission”

