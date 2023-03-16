Pictures: DSS nabs 2 for inciting violence in Kano, warns against public protests

The Department of State Services (DSS), Thursday morning, said its operatives have arrested two suspects for allegedly inciting violence in Kano state in the run up to the March 18, Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

This is as the service has warned against planned attacks on the opposition as well as offices of security.agencies in the state.

Blueprint reports that the warning may not be unconnected with the on-going face-off between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its closest rival, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), with both parties pointing accusing fingers at each other over alleged moves to rig the elections and cause violence in the state.

The NNPP had also accused the Service of partisanship in the February 25, 2023 Presidential and Natiomal Assembly elections in the state, insisting that the DSS Director in Kano posed a threat to the opposition, a claim tne state government has since denied.

DSS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a press statement in the early hours of Thursday, stated: “The DSS hereby informs the public that it has arrested the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano state.It may be noted that the suspects had separately recorded messages, which they shared through various social media channels.

“In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

“As a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis as well as storm offices of some of the security agencies on March 16, 2023 in solidarity with the suspects.”

According to.the PRO, “While the Service alerts the public of this planned illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences.

“The DSS assures that it will not idly watch misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state. The leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during and after the scheduled elections.”

Afunanya assured that the Service was collaborating with sister security agencies to ensure that adequate security was provided for a successful electoral exercise.

“Aside Kano, the Service recently arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence in other States of the Federation. It would be recalled that it had on March 8, 2023, enjoined politicians to engage constructively and shun violence, fake news and hate speech.

“It reiterates the call for political players to abide by the letters of the electoral act and guidelines. All and sundry are advised to positively contribute to the sustenance of peace and democracy in Nigeria,” the spokesperson added.

